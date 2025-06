This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Decision time for Victor Osimhen! Striker to choose between two clubs as he plots Napoli exit after impressive loan spell at Galatasaray V. Osimhen Galatasaray Al Hilal SSC Napoli Transfers Saudi Pro League Super Lig Victor Osimhen has a decision to make as two suitors from different continents battle for his signature. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Osimhen eager to leave Napoli

Two clubs fighting for his signature

Striker may play at Club World Cup Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask