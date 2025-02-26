Verizon review: From pricing plans, to benefits, to special deals, and more

Everything you need to know about America’s largest wireless carrier, what are its best packages and how to get the most for your money

In today’s digital age of communication, people simply can't live without their mobile phones and the internet. 20 years ago, however, this wasn’t the case. In fact (and I’m definitely showing my age here), early-day Nokias that were only available on a pay-as-you-go plan, which included paying per text message you sent, were considered a fad.

Little did we know that some two decades later it would be unthinkable to leave the house without your phone, and even more absurd to consider it normal to have the world wide web at your beckoning call.

After reading what we have to say on one of the more popular providers, Verizon, you can decide whether they are for you. From who they are to what deals they offer and, significantly, the services they provide to make your day-to-day navigation of life a whole lot easier, here's a complete overview of the provider and its services.