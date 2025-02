This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP VAR is getting an upgrade! Premier League finally set to introduce semi-automated offsides with FA Cup to trial new technology during fifth round Premier League FA Cup Manchester United Chelsea Tottenham Manchester City Liverpool VAR is getting an upgrade as PGMOL is finally set to trial semi-automated offsides during the FA Cup fifth round. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below PGMOL set to trial semi-automated offsides

Seven games in the fifth round will have this technology

Premier League could implement it later this season Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱