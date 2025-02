This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP USMNT's Tim Weah scores stunning goal, but it's not enough as Juventus crash out of Champions League against PSV USA T. Weah Juventus Champions League PSV Eindhoven vs Juventus PSV Eindhoven U.S. men's national team star Timothy Weah scored a stunner for Juventus, but it wasn't enough to save them from crashing out of the Champions League Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Weah scores stunning goal

PSV win tie

Juventus crash out of Champions League Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱