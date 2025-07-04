This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Drink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+ Getty Images Sport USMNT striker Damion Downs heading to England as Koln reach €10m agreement with Southampton D. Downs FC Koln Southampton CONCACAF Gold Cup USA USMNT striker Damion Downs is set for the next big step in his career in the UK after impressing at both club and international level recently. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Southampton agree €10m deal with Koln for Downs

USMNT striker to finalise move after Gold Cup

Koln will reinvest proceeds to strengthen Bundesliga squad Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask