USMNT striker Damion Downs heading to England as Koln reach €10m agreement with Southampton
USMNT striker Damion Downs is set for the next big step in his career in the UK after impressing at both club and international level recently.
- Southampton agree €10m deal with Koln for Downs
- USMNT striker to finalise move after Gold Cup
- Koln will reinvest proceeds to strengthen Bundesliga squad