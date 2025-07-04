This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
United States v Switzerland - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Aryan Suraj Chadha

USMNT striker Damion Downs heading to England as Koln reach €10m agreement with Southampton

D. DownsFC KolnSouthamptonCONCACAF Gold CupUSA

USMNT striker Damion Downs is set for the next big step in his career in the UK after impressing at both club and international level recently.

  • Southampton agree €10m deal with Koln for Downs
  • USMNT striker to finalise move after Gold Cup
  • Koln will reinvest proceeds to strengthen Bundesliga squad
