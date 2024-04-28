USMNT starlet Paxten Aaronson - brother of Leeds loanee Brenden - scores brace for Vitesse to give them victory over Fortuna Sittard one week after devastating 18-point deduction and relegation confirmation USAPaxten AaronsonVitesseVitesse vs Fortuna SittardFortuna SittardEredivisie

USMNT starlet Paxten Aaronson scored a brace for Vitesse on Sunday as the already-relegated side beat Fortuna Sittard 3-2.