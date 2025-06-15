Drink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Getty Images Sport
WATCH: USMNT's Mark McKenzie receives emotional messages of support from family ahead of 2025 Gold Cup
The USMNT defender has been buoyed by heartfelt messages from his family as he prepares for the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup
- Family support provides emotional boost amid tournament pressure
- Defender enters competition following successful first season with Toulouse in France
- Part of the 26-man squad that Pochettino has taken to the Gold Cup