WATCH: USMNT star Folarin Balogun scores again as Monaco striker nets opener in Champions League clash with Bodo/Glimt

The American striker's finish came just before halftime, in the 43rd minute, and it was a moment of individual brilliance from Balogun. After being played in by Maghnes Akliouche, Balogun found himself facing a tight angle, but he was able to find the back of the net anyway by smashing a shot just inside the goalkeeper's near post.

The goal gave Monaco the lead heading into the break as the Ligue 1 club searches for its first Champions League win this season.