‘He’s not entirely suited to this’ - Why USMNT star Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan drought is down to tactics

Both Pulisic and Leao acknowledged that the rumors of a rift were overblown. It popped up after what appeared to be a heated moment amid AC Milan's struggles. Soon after, AC Milan's whole team gathered after a goal to do a combination of Pulisic and Leao's signature celebrations. Everyone smiled and laughed. It was all good.

It isn't all good, though. Both Pulisic and Leao continue to struggle in Allegri's tactical setup, one which isn't designed to get the best out of them. Despite that Milan continue to persist with a 3-5-2 in the name of balance. In search of that balance, Allegri is putting two wingers together without a defined striker. In that sense, the results shouldn't be too surprising.

“I realise he is not entirely suited to this," Allegri said of Pulisic. "I had asked him to play center-right tonight and Leao center-left, so we were without a center-forward."

Leao, too, is going through long stretches without scoring. He hasn't found the back of the net since March 1 against Cremonese, as both he and Pulisic have failed to make the difference in some of Milan's biggest games of the season. Without Pulisic and Leao shouldering the attacking load, Milan's goals have dried up. The Rossoneri have played 18 games so far in 2026, and they've scored multiple goals in just five of them.

It's gotten worse recently. Over the last four matches, Milan have scored just once, collecting just four points over that span. As a result, they've fallen back towards the pack and now sit third after spending much of the season on the heels of league-leaders Inter.

The answer seems simple, then: add a striker and get the attack humming again. Allegri has shown an unwillingness to do so. In this 3-5-2, Milan are defending much better than they were previously. This season, Milan have conceded a league-best 27 goals after being scored on 43 times last season.

The question is whether the juice is worth the squeeze. Is it worth sacrificing the attack to ensure that sort of defensive stability? To match last season's goal output of 61, Milan would need to score 13 goals over their final four Serie A games.

Making matters worse is the fact that Milan don't have a striker the club can really rely on. Niclas Fullkrug has just one goal. Santiago Gimenez, who recently returned from injury, has yet to find the back of the net in 12 games. You could argue that Christopher Nkunku is a striker since he is a more central option, but even he has only five goals in 28 appearances.

Fortunately for Pulisic, that isn't a problem he'll have when he joins up with the USMNT, who seem better equipped than Milan to put him in the right places on the field.