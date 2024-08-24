Queens Park Rangers v Norwich City - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport
Jacob Schneider

VIDEO: USMNT striker Josh Sargent bangs in goal No. 2 of season for Norwich in clash with Sheffield United

J. SargentUSANorwichNorwich vs Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedChampionship

Josh Sargent opened the scoring for Norwich City in their clash with Sheffield United in the English Championship Saturday.

  • Josh Sargent opens scoring with low-driven effort
  • American's second of season
  • Norwich aiming to end slow start of season.