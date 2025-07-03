This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Presented byModelo logoDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Diego Luna USMNT vs GuatemalaGetty Images
Alex Labidou

'Incredible story' - Landon Donovan, Alexi Lalas praise Diego Luna's rise from USL to USMNT, say he's made case for No. 10 role

USA vs GuatemalaUSAGuatemalaCONCACAF Gold CupD. LunaReal Salt Lake

Luna scored two goals in the first 15 minutes as the USMNT held on to beat Guatemala 2-1 and advance to Gold Cup final

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Luna scored brace to push USMNT to the final
  • Donovan impressed by RSL star's journey from USL
  • Believes he earned spot in starting XI for U.S.
Get the MLS Season Pass today!
Stream games now

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta