Getty Images
'Incredible story' - Landon Donovan, Alexi Lalas praise Diego Luna's rise from USL to USMNT, say he's made case for No. 10 role
Luna scored two goals in the first 15 minutes as the USMNT held on to beat Guatemala 2-1 and advance to Gold Cup final
- Luna scored brace to push USMNT to the final
- Donovan impressed by RSL star's journey from USL
- Believes he earned spot in starting XI for U.S.