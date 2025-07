This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'Don't sign the contract if you're not going to live up to it' - USMNT icons Alexi Lalas, Landon Donovan express concerns over Lionel Messi's decision to skip 2025 MLS All-Star Major League Soccer Inter Miami CF L. Messi D. Beckham The former USMNT players addressed the Argentine’s controversial absence from the 2025 MLS All-Star Game Donovan referenced David Beckham's approach

Inter Miami facing contract negotiations with Messi

League still determining whether Messi faces suspension Article continues below Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Major League Soccer MIA CIN Match preview