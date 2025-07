This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport USMNT forward Josh Sargent reportedly in talks with Wolfsburg over transfer from Norwich City J. Sargent USA Transfers Norwich Wolfsburg M. Pochettino The Bundesliga side are reportedly looking to bring Sargent back to Germany, where he broke out as a professional in 2018 USMNT's Sargent linked with Wolfsburg transfer

Burnley have reportedly showed interest as well

Striker looking to move on from Norwich City this summer