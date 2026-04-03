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Will USMNT star Chris Richards return to a Bayern Munich-sized club? Crystal Palace defender earns future prediction amid contract uncertainty
How many appearances did Richards make for Bayern Munich?
Alabama native Richards linked up with Bayern in 2018, earning an initial loan move to the Allianz Arena. A permanent transfer was later agreed, allowing the highly-rated centre-half to make 10 appearances for the German giants.
Following a couple of stints at Hoffenheim, which allowed priceless experience to be picked up, Richards was signed by Palace for €12 million (£13m/$17m) in the summer of 2022. A slow start was endured to his spell in English football.
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European football & home World Cup: Richards' stock is soaring
Regular game time did eventually arrive, with Roy Hodgson taking to fielding Richards in an unfamiliar holding midfield berth. A three-man defensive unit deployed by Oliver Glasner presented the 26-year-old with opportunities to thrive in his more natural position.
He has become a FA Cup and Community Shield winner, while also gracing European competition again - having previously turned out in the Champions League - as Palace chase down Conference League glory.
Richards’ stock is soaring, ahead of a home World Cup in 2026, with many tipping him to join another elite club as Palace face more testing transfer decisions. They are eager to extend terms in south London that are due to run until next summer.
Is USMNT star Richards destined to play for another big club?
Quizzed on whether Richards can step back up the ladder and prove that his Bayern move was no fluke, Morrison - speaking via Freebets.com, the home of World Cup Betting Offers - told GOAL: “Yeah, he can, definitely. He and the back three have been outstanding since Marc Guehi went to Man City. Chris Richards in particular has developed and improved so much.
“When he first came to Palace he wasn’t a regular and you were thinking, can he go to the next level? And I think he’s gone beyond that. He’s outstanding - been brilliant, puts his body on the line, comfortable in possession. That was the big question mark I had - can he use the football well? And the answer is yes, really good.
“I think he was America’s Player of the Year as well. And he’ll have a big World Cup for the USA this summer in his home country. So yeah, big things for Chris Richards. I think he’s been outstanding and for Crystal Palace, you tie him down to a long contract because you don’t want to lose players like that at this moment in time.”
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Palace eager to agree contract extension with Richards
Richards was named U.S. Soccer Player of the Year for 2025. He told GOAL ahead of the current campaign when asked about the role Eagles coach Paddy McCarthy has played in his development: “He asked me, 'What do you want to do?' He was like, 'Do you want to captain your country? Do you want to play in the World Cup or do you just want to be a guy on a roster?' No, I want more. But he said that I need to prove it.
“He fully believed in me. 'Do you just want to be a guy that plays every few games, or do you want to be a captain?' I want to be captain, and he said, 'Well, show me'. It hurt, but it was something I had to learn. I'm glad I had that conversation because I don't think I'd be where I'm at now if we didn't. I don't know where I'd be right now.”
What he is now is a key component in well-oiled Crystal Palace and USMNT machines. His value to both of those causes is being recognised, allowing prominent roles to be taken up with club and country.
It has been reported for some time that contract talks are planned at Selhurst Park, but there has been no official word on an agreement being reached. That will concern Palace fans as Richards is preparing to grace the most prominent of shop windows this summer when another transfer window will be open.