Uruguay squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

Uruguay have secured their qualification for the 2026 World Cup and are one of the most historically successful sides to enter the competition.

Manager Marcelo Bielsa guided his side to a fourth-placed finish in CONMEBOL, securing automatic qualification to the tournament.

Uruguay have appeared at 14 different World Cups, winning the tournament in both of their first two entries: 1930 and 1950. They also played at the following tournaments: 1954, 1962, 1966, 1970, 1974, 1986, 1990, 2002, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022.

In 2022, they were eliminated in the group stages and will be out to put that dismal showing right. Since winning the World Cup for the second time in 1950, Uruguay have not reached the final since; they came closest in 2010, when they infamously reached the semi-finals, only to finish fourth.

How will they do in 2026?