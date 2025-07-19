'No chance, United in the mud again' - Man Utd's failure to find permanent home for Marcus Rashford splits opinion as Barcelona loan beckons for Red Devils outcast M. Rashford Manchester United Premier League Barcelona LaLiga

Manchester United's failure to find a permanent home for Marcus Rashford splits opinion among fans as a Barcelona loan beckons for the Red Devils outcast. The proposed move is expected to include an option for the Catalan side to purchase the England international at the end of the campaign.