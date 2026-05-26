Hoeneß told Der Spiegel: "Matthäus's comment about Woltemade was clear: 'I'll tell you one thing—we would have signed him for €50 million, and I'm sure we could have pulled it off. But then Matthäus goes and says in the paper that the player is definitely worth between €60 and €80 million.'"
Translated by
Uli Hoeneß has fired a scathing broadside, accusing Lothar Matthäus of derailing FC Bayern Munich's move for Nick Woltemade
Bayern Munich were surprisingly close to signing the versatile forward—who later moved from VfB Stuttgart to Newcastle United for €75 million—closer than most fans realised. From Hoeness's perspective, the deal was done. The German international had even given Bayern his firm commitment to join them on the Isar.
However, Matthäus's public intervention put VfB in a difficult spot. As Hoeneß bluntly recalls, the Swabians suddenly faced entirely different expectations.
With transfer fees being bandied about, Stuttgart could no longer "sell him for 55, because they would have come under such pressure that they would have been too stupid to carry out what Matthäus, as a so-called expert, was trumpeting to the world," said Hoeneß.
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FC Bayern: Hoeneß lashes out at Matthäus
Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeneß reiterated his stance during the interview, stressing that he has no intention of curbing freedom of expression.
Instead, he stressed the disruptive impact on ongoing transfer talks. "He doesn't have to exploit his position to keep hurting FC Bayern," Hoeneß said of his former player.
After a promising start to the season in England, Woltemade has ultimately had a rather uneven campaign at Newcastle. Recent reports point to growing dissatisfaction on his part, and there is speculation about tension between the forward and Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe. Over the course of the campaign, Howe deployed Woltemade in a deeper role, limiting his opportunities to get into scoring positions. By the season's closing stages, the international's playing time had been cut further.
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Is Bayern Munich preparing another move for Woltemade?
Indications suggest Woltemade could depart the Premier League sooner than expected. "If his playing time doesn't change, a move in the summer cannot be ruled out," Sky recently reported.
For Bayern Munich, this could present an earlier-than-expected second chance. The Bavarians are still actively seeking a versatile forward to complement top scorer Harry Kane.
The club is looking for a player who can operate both as a classic number nine in the centre of the attack and who possesses the intelligence to slip in behind the opposition's lines. Woltemade fits that description almost perfectly. Nevertheless, reports suggest that the club's immediate transfer focus lies more on his teammate Anthony Gordon, who can operate both as Kane's deputy in the centre and as a competitor to Luis Diaz on the left wing.
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FC Bayern Munich Fixtures: An overview of the club's upcoming matches.
Fixture Match Competition 25 July Wehen Wiesbaden vs. FC Bayern Friendly 4 August Jeju SK FC vs. FC Bayern Friendly 7 August FC Bayern - Aston Villa Friendly 15 August FC Bayern - RB Leipzig Friendly