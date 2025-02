This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Trouble brewing at Bayern Munich?! Club hierarchy to closely analyse recent struggles and ready to take action Bundesliga Champions League Bayern Munich V. Kompany Bayern Munich are no longer quite on top of their hame and the bosses are growing increasingly concerned, with consequences a real option. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Bayern bosses not pleased with recent results

Will have a meeting to decide course of action

Sporting changes could be on the cards Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Bundesliga FCB EFR Match preview