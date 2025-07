This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Transfer record to be obliterated! Wrexham have £10m for striker signing as Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney generate funds for historic deal Wrexham Championship Transfers Wrexham have reportedly set aside £10 million to spend on a new striker for their upcoming 2025-26 Championship campaign. Wrexham have funds for new striker

£10m allocated for summer transfer

Red Dragons preparing for Championship campaign Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Championship SOU WRE Match preview