Transfer bombshell involving England star: Does Bayern Munich have a much better chance than expected?

Having already promoted Josip Stanisic, Lennart Karl and Aleksandar Pavlovic, Bayern Munich expects to integrate more home-grown talents into the senior squad in due course. Some will arrive straight from the youth setup, while others will first gain experience on loan; all will start as backups before graduating to regular first-team duty.

Noel Aseko could follow that path this summer. The German Under-21 international is enjoying a superb loan spell at Hannover 96 in the 2. Bundesliga and, upon his return to the German record champions via a buy-back option, could take Leon Goretzka’s place in the squad.

A similar cost-effective strategy is being discussed for Arijon Ibrahimovic, who could slot in as Diaz’s backup without requiring a transfer fee. Like Aseko, Ibrahimovic is excelling on loan at Heidenheim, the side set to be relegated from the Bundesliga; he is a regular starter, accumulates plenty of playing time and remains under contract at FCB until 2027. In terms of quality, the gap between these young talents and an established Premier League star like Gordon is significant.

Gordon, who has 17 goals and five assists from 46 appearances for the Magpies, is said to be open to a move to Munich, though he may hesitate to accept a supporting role. In time, he could even step in for his England captain Harry Kane in the centre of attack if needed.

Gordon’s profile—lightning pace, skillful dribbling and a dangerous right foot from the left flank—fits Bayern’s requirements. He can operate anywhere in attack, though at Newcastle he has spent most of the season as a left winger or centre-forward. Nicolas Jackson’s expected exit will create space behind Kane at St James’ Park.