Morgan Rogers 'open to joining Arsenal' but Julian Alvarez is still Gunners' 'dream forward signing'

Arsenal have quickly turned their focus towards the transfer market following their Premier League title triumph. Mikel Arteta is looking to strengthen his attacking options as the club aims to build on its domestic success rather than treat it as a one-off achievement.

According to BBC, Aston Villa forward Rogers has emerged as a serious target. The 23-year-old's versatility is viewed as a key asset, particularly because he can operate from the left wing and across multiple attacking positions. The attacker is also reportedly open to a move to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Despite their interest in Rogers, Arsenal continue to view Atletico Madrid star Alvarez as their preferred marquee signing. However, Barcelona are also interested in the Argentine, whose valuation is reported to exceed £120 million.