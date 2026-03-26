Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Getty Images
Tottenham striker Randal Kolo Muani has already said 'yes' to next transfer move despite being embroiled in relegation battle
Kolo Muani targets Turin return
Kolo Muani has never lost hope of a permanent return to Juventus following his successful loan spell in Turin during the 2024-25 season. Despite a frustrating period in London, the 27-year-old forward has made it clear to the Italian club that he is ready to play for them once again, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Frenchman is currently enduring a difficult campaign with Spurs, having managed just five goals as the club fights to maintain its top-flight status. However, his camp has already opened the door to a summer departure, with the player deciding not to stay at Tottenham regardless of whether they survive the relegation scrap. He seeks the stability he felt in Italy, where he previously scored 10 goals and became a fan favourite.
- AFP
PSG demand a permanent exit
Paris Saint-Germain are ready to permanently part ways with the striker they signed for nearly €90 million in 2023. The French champions have informed his representatives that they will no longer sanction temporary moves. This summer, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and sporting director Luis Campos want a definitive sale or exchange to finalise his departure.
Relations between Paris and Juve were severely strained last summer when PSG were reportedly frustrated with the Italian club's director Damien Comolli for allegedly altering the terms of a pre-agreed deal late in the transfer window. That collapse forced Kolo Muani into his late move to Tottenham, but with a new summer window approaching, both parties seem willing to resolve their differences to find a mutually beneficial solution.
Spalletti's vision for the attack
While Kolo Muani is eager to return to Juventus, head coach Luciano Spalletti is equally keen to welcome him back. Spalletti’s admiration for the former Eintracht Frankfurt player dates back to his time managing Napoli, and he believes the Frenchman’s versatility is a strong fit for his tactical system. The Italian manager is reportedly planning a strike partnership featuring both Kolo Muani and Dusan Vlahovic.
- Getty
The Jonathan David swap deal
One potential factor in this transfer is the future of Jonathan David. Campos is a long-term admirer of the Canadian international, whom he originally scouted during their time together at Lille. The report suggests a swap deal could be arranged, which would see David head to Paris Saint-Germain while Kolo Muani makes his permanent return to Juventus.
Such a move would satisfy PSG's desire for a new forward while offering Juventus a significant financial advantage. Since David was signed as a free agent, an exchange valued at around €40 million would represent a substantial capital gain for Juventus. While the board still holds some reservations about letting David leave after just one season, the opportunity to bring back a proven performer like Kolo Muani might persuade them to accept the deal.