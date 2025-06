This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Here comes the hijack! Tottenham hold talks with Brentford over Bryan Mbeumo after Thomas Frank appointment amid rival interest from Man Utd B. Mbeumo Tottenham T. Frank Transfers Premier League Manchester United Brentford Tottenham are in the race for Manchester United target Bryan Mbeumo after holding talks with Brentford, following on from Thomas Frank's appointment. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Tottenham appoint Frank as manager

Mbeumo linked to Man Utd

But Spurs now set to rival Red Devils Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask