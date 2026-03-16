Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Getty Images
Frustrated Tottenham fans reluctantly cancel planned protest against board as they promise to 'get behind team' for relegation showdown with Nottingham Forest
Unity prioritised amid top-flight peril
The atmosphere at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has reached breaking point following a disastrous run of form that has left the club languishing in 16th place. Spurs are currently winless in eight matches and sit just a single point above the relegation zone, currently occupied by West Ham United. While a large-scale protest against the ownership was scheduled to coincide with Sunday’s visit of Nottingham Forest, the Change For Tottenham (CFT) group has opted to postpone the action. The decision stems from an acknowledgement that the club faces a significant threat to its Premier League status, leading fans to prioritise survival over institutional grievances.
Supporting the team, not the regime
In a heartfelt address to the fanbase, CFT clarified that their decision was not an endorsement of the current leadership but a duty to the badge. The group noted that while the board "don't deserve it," the precarious nature of the table requires a unified front. "First and foremost we are fans of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club," the statement read. The group emphasised that the success of their movement relies on numbers, and they fear that protesting during such a pivotal moment could compromise the situation. They concluded with a clear mantra: "We support the team and not the regime."
A season in freefall
The backdrop to this truce is one of the darkest periods in the club's modern history. Beyond their domestic struggles, Spurs are on the brink of a Champions League exit after a bruising 5-2 first-leg defeat to Atletico Madrid in the round of 16. The supporters’ frustration is rooted in perceived failings on the part of the owners of the club that have allowed a squad of high earners to slide towards the bottom three. By calling off the protest, CFT hope to galvanise the fanbase, aiming to pull the team over the line while promising that the time for direct action against the board will return once the immediate threat is neutralised.
- Getty Images
A high-stakes fight for survival
The immediate horizon provides no respite for a Spurs team devoid of confidence, with the daunting task of hosting Atletico. The squad must engineer a miraculous turnaround at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to save their European campaign before a season-defining 'six-pointer' against Forest. With the international break approaching, the board is under intense pressure; any failure to secure a result in these home fixtures will almost certainly reignite calls for radical change, as the current truce with the fans is solely dependent on immediate results on the pitch.
Advertisement