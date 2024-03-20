The 5 greatest games played in NCAA March Madness history

March Madness turns out memorial performances every year but what were the greatest NCAA Tournament games ever?

March is known as the most exciting time of the year in college basketball and for good reason. From the shocking upsets to the powerhouse confrontations to the unbelievable last-second buzzer-beaters, there promises to be mind-blowing games each and every season once the NCAA Tournament rolls around.

Just from reading that sentence alone, you've probably started to think about some of your favorite March Madness games of all time. But have no worries, we've saved you the trouble of wrecking your brain to list your own five greatest games of all time.

Despite the historic games on this list, make sure you tune into this year's NCAA tournament and see which contests are in contention for a spot on the next version of this list.