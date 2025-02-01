The 2025 Senior Bowl will feature some of the most exciting prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft. Here are 5 defensive players to keep an eye on.

The 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl is set to take center stage in Mobile, Alabama, showcasing some of the top NFL Draft prospects. While quarterbacks and skill players often steal the spotlight, this year’s defensive talent will also be looking to make a good impression.

With NFL scouts closely monitoring every move, several players are good bets to boost their draft stock and will be worth keeping an extra eye on.

Among them are five defenders who have dominated their respective levels of competition and are primed to make a significant impact on Saturday: Mike Green, BJ Adams, Walter Nolen, Josaiah Stewart, and Darius Alexander.

Here are the GOAL's defensive players to watch during Reese's Senior Bowl week: