Timo Werner salary demands threaten New York Red Bulls transfer with MLS club offering just half of what RB Leipzig outcast wants after dire loan at Tottenham Timo Werner's hope of joining New York Red Bulls may be over as the forward is demanding double the salary the MLS side are prepared to offer. Werner wants €10m per year in MLS

NYRB budgeted same amount for two years

NYRB budgeted same amount for two years

Leipzig open to sale but no breakthrough yet