More injury woes for Thomas Partey! Mikel Arteta reveals Arsenal midfielder has suffered another setback in recovery

More injury woes for Thomas Partey! Mikel Arteta reveals Arsenal midfielder has suffered another setback in recoveryRitabrata Banerjee(C)Getty imagesArsenalThomas ParteyMikel ArtetaPremier LeagueMikel Arteta confirmed that Thomas Partey is unlikely to return from injury anytime soon after he suffered a setback in his recovery.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPartey's return to action delayedSuffered a setback in his recovery processHas not played for Arsenal since October