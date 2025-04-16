This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Thomas Muller to snub MLS? Bayern Munich legend set to be offered Serie A contract as Premier League clubs consider move after veteran confirmed shock Allianz Arena exit Thomas Muller Bayern Munich Los Angeles FC Fiorentina Bundesliga Major League Soccer Serie A Transfers A number of Premier League and Serie A clubs are lining up for MLS-linked Thomas Muller after the Bayern Munich icon's exit was confirmed. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Muller announced decision to leave Bayern

Linked with a move to MLS side Los Angeles FC

Premier League and Serie A clubs also interested Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱