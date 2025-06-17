This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP ‘Very good conditions' - Thomas Muller flirts with MLS side interested in signing him after running riot in their stadium amid breakdown in LAFC talks Thomas Muller FC Cincinnati Los Angeles FC FIFA Club World Cup Bayern Munich Thomas Muller sounded impressed with his first experience at FC Cincinnati's stadium at the Club World Cup amid interest from the MLS side. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Muller praises TQL Stadium in Cincinnati

German star contributed three goals against Auckland

He also has another MLS club as an option Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask