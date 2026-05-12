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Thomas Frank to make football return as rival for fellow ex-Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou
Battle of the former Spurs bosses
Frank and Postecoglou are set to reignite their rivalry this summer, but this time the battle will take place in the television studio rather than the technical area.
Both managers, who have recently spent time in the Tottenham hotseat, have been snapped up by rival broadcasters for the 2026 World Cup. Frank has agreed to join the BBC as one of their headline analysts, while Postecoglou has signed a deal to provide expert opinion for ITV.
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Downs in the careers
For Frank, the move marks his first public appearance since he was sacked by Spurs in February. The 52-year-old endured a difficult spell in north London, winning just 13 of his 38 games.
His win ratio of 34.2% stands as the worst for any permanent manager in the club’s history, though the subsequent failure of interim boss Igor Tudor has perhaps softened the blow to his reputation.
Postecoglou has similarly kept a low profile after his own brief, 39-day stint at Nottingham Forest ended in October following a home defeat to Chelsea.
All-star lineups confirmed
The recruitment of Frank and Postecoglou is part of a wider talent war between the two major UK broadcasters. The BBC is understood to have bolstered its ranks by adding former Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud to a panel that already boasts legendary figures like Wayne Rooney, Alan Shearer, and Joe Hart.
The inclusion of Giroud adds a continental flair to a team tasked with covering the expanded 48-team tournament across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
ITV has responded by securing the services of Andros Townsend to join their heavy-hitting roster. The former England international will sit alongside the established trio of Gary Neville, Ian Wright, and Roy Keane.
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New York luxury vs Salford sustainability
The logistical approaches of the two broadcasters could not be more distinct. ITV is leaning into the glamour of the host nation, setting up a glass-walled studio in Brooklyn with views of the Manhattan skyline. Presenters Mark Pougatch and Laura Woods will be based in New York for the duration of the tournament, benefitting from a significantly larger commercial budget.
In contrast, the BBC has opted for a more conservative and environmentally conscious strategy. Their primary presentation team, including Mark Chapman, Gabby Logan, and Kelly Cates, will remain at their Salford studios until the quarter-final stage.