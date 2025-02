This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty 'This cannot continue' - Man Utd confirm up to 200 job losses in corporate restructure move as CEO Omar Berrada warns of need to stop 'continuously losing money' Manchester United Premier League Finance Manchester United have announced that up to 200 staff may be made redundant as part of a corporate restructuring plan to fix their financial troubles. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Red Devils announce corporate restructure

Hundreds of workers' jobs on line

Club has made losses since 2019 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League MUN IPS Match preview