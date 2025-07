This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP 'It's always the same!' - Thibaut Courtois slams La Liga and president Javier Tebas for risking players' health by denying Real Madrid request T. Courtois Real Madrid LaLiga FIFA Club World Cup Thibaut Courtois slammed La Liga and president Javier Tebas over Real Madrid’s denied request, warning player health is being put at risk. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Madrid denied request to delay Osasuna clash

Courtois questions Tebas’ comments and motives

Player welfare concerns spark growing discontent Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Never miss a moment with Real Madrid Sign up for the latest news, match updates, and exclusive content delivered straight to your inbox every Monday. By subscribing you accept our Terms & Conditions. Subscribe