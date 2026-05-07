The unthinkable has happened against PSG! Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich were caught completely off guard by this setback

Debates about potentially overly risky defensive strategies seemed to bounce off the key players from both teams. Instead, they repeated like a mantra that they had no intention of deviating from their approach. Better to emphasise their strengths than dwell on weaknesses. In the meantime, PSG drew 2-2 with FC Lorient in the league and Bayern Munich drew 3-3 with 1. FC Heidenheim in the Bundesliga; for the Munich side, it marked the end of a week in which they had conceded eleven goals in three matches.

So, what if they ship two, three or even four again in the return leg against PSG? Simple: they'll just have to bang in three, four or five—goalscoring, they insist, is the last thing they worry about. That was the Bavarians' mantra after the first-leg defeat. In that light, Ousmane Dembélé's early 0-1 strike was only a minor jolt. Just another deficit to erase—bring on the goals. Bayern now needed at least two goals, and the only question was when the first would arrive.

Yet the minutes ticked by: the score remained 0-1 in the seventh minute, the ninth, half-time and even after 90 minutes. Only deep in injury time did Harry Kane finally head the equaliser. Too late. Bayern are out of the Champions League.