The match is the launch point for U.S. squad missing several stars, including Sophia Wilson, Trinity Rodman and Naomi Girma

For the last decade, the SheBelieves Cup has proved to be a vital test for the U.S. women's national team - and they have consistently passed with flying colors. This will be the 10th iteration of this tournament, and the USWNT has won seven of the previous nine, last losing back in 2019.

But as the tournament kicks off again this week, this USWNT is in a different place. It's younger and accomplished - including the 2024 Olympic gold medal, just 10 games into Emma Hayes' coaching tenure - but also less experienced. This team, more than ever, needs these types of competitive games as Hayes continues to turn over of the player pool.

That process continues in a match against Colombia at 8 p.m. Thursday in Houston, their first of the tournament. On paper, Colombia is the weakest of the teams in the pool, trailing the U.S., Japan and Australia. The USWNT next play Australia Sunday night in Phoenix, and then Japan next Wednesday in San Diego.

Hayes could take a few risks in the Colombia game. This lineup could be the most experimental and, perhaps the most youth-focused, of the tournament. The match marks the launch point for this group, one lacking several of its biggest stars - including the likes of Sophia Wilson, Trinity Rodman, Mallory Swanson, Naomi Girma and Rose Lavelle. It could also be a launch point for individuals.

This roster has 16 players with fewer than 25 caps, and 12 of those have fewer than 10. This first game should be a good introduction for both the group and several younger players. GOAL takes a look at five storylines for the USMNT opener of the 2025 SheBelieves Cup.