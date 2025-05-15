The Kickoff: LAFC and LA Galaxy battle in El Trafico, FC Cincinnati and Columbus Crew in Hell is Real among the top matches in MLS Rivalry Week

MLS Rivalry Week is back and there's several intriguing matchups on deck

MLS Rivalry week is underway. A midweek Matchday 13 slate saw things kick off with St. Louis CITY SC and Sporting Kansas City going head-to-head to begin the festivities, playing out to a 2-2 draw, but the main event is lined up for this weekend.

El Trafico returns, as the reigning MLS Champions LA Galaxy search for their FIRST victory of the season against a red-hot crosstown rival in LAFC. Can Greg Vanney's men come together to stun their rivals in front of their home fans? Or, will the Black and Gold continue to pile on the Galaxy's misery to begin the campaign?

Up the coastline into the Pacific Northwest, the Portland Timbers host the Seattle Sounders in the two historic clubs first meeting of the season. Both in relatively fantastic form of late, one of MLS' most historic rivalries is taking center-stage in the Western Conference.

Article continues below

In the East, the league's fastest-developing rivalry between the Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati, arrives in the Hell is Real Derby. It's a clash between No. 1 and No. 3 in the East, and one that is set to highlight two of the league's best teams to start 2025.

As Matchday 14 kicks off, these fixtures promise to deliver some of the most exciting action yet this season.

GOAL dives into all that and more in The Kickoff, a weekly preview of each MLS Matchday.