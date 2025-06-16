Drink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
'The dream is alive' - Coach Miguel Herrera sends a message after Costa Rica’s agonizing win over Suriname, says team is 'capable of winning' the Gold Cup
The Central American side edged Suriname 4-3 in a dramatic Gold Cup opener with thrilling comeback
- Costa Rica blew an early 2-0 lead and trailed 3-2
- They now face the Dominican Republic
- The group stage finale will be against Mexico