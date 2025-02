This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP The 'Chilled' One! Jesse Lingard reveals ex-Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho used to FaceTime him from hotel room J. Lingard J. Mourinho Manchester United FC Seoul Fenerbahce Premier League Former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard has revealed that his 'chilled' ex-coach Jose Mourinho used to call him from his hotel room. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Lingard reveals FaceTimes with Mourinho

'Chilled' Mourinho gave him a lot of confidence

Finding form again in Korea with FC Seoul Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱