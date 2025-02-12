The best cable-free online TV streaming service in Maryland

Discover how to cut the cord and enjoy Maryland sport, including top packages and all you need to get your fix of the Orioles, Ravens and more

If you're looking to get your fix of the Ravens, Orioles or any other Maryland sports team without cable then there are several options for you, with the likes of Sling TV, Fubo and DirecTV Stream all solid streaming platforms.

The latter two are often preferred as more extensive sports packages, giving you access to a wealth of national sports networks as well as regional sports networks, so you don't miss a single throw, tackle or home run.

Cable Channels - DirecTV Stream vs Fubo vs Sling TV

Channel DirecTV Stream Fubo Sling TV A&E ✔* ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) AMC ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) BET ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Bravo ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) Cartoon Network ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) CNN ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Comedy Central ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Discovery ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) Disney Channel ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue) Disney Junior ✔ ✔ ✔* E! ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue) ESPN2 ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue) Food Network ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Fox News ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) Freeform ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue) FS1 ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) Fox Sports 2 ✔ ✔ ✔* FX ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) FXX ✔ ✔ ✔* Hallmark Channel ✔ ✔ ✔* HGTV ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) History ✔* ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Investigation Discovery ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Lifetime ✔* ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) MSNBC ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) MTV ✔ ✔ ✔* Nickelodeon ✔ ✔ Paramount Network ✔ ✔ ✔* Syfy ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) TBS ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) TLC ✔ ✖ ✔ (Orange) TNT ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Travel Channel ✔* ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) truTV ✔ ✖ ✔* (Orange) USA Network ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) VH1 ✔ ✔ ✔* WE tv ✔ ✖ ✔*

*Requires either an upgraded package or add-on to access this channel.

Best online streaming service for live sports in Maryland

With Maryland a state that prides itself on its NFL teams, sports fans will need access to a range of national sports channels, meaning DirecTV Stream and Fubo are the best online streaming services for residents here.

Both are larger scale packages, with prices starting from around $80 per month. However, what you get with those means there's very little else you need to not only get your fix of sport, but the likes of entertainment, news and movies too.

How to watch Baltimore Orioles without cable

Fans in Maryland who want to watch the Orioles will need access to the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, a channel owned jointly by the Orioles and Washington Nationals.

All games not televised by national broadcasters can be watched here, with it available through both Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

You'll need either the Pro Plan or Choice package, respectively, with both also giving you access to the likes of FOX Sports and ESPN national broadcasts.

TBS/Max and TNT also have the rights to 26 Tuesday night games, which you can't access through Fubo, but can be found on the Choice DirecTV Stream package.

How to watch Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders without cable

NFL broadcast rights are split across several national broadcasters, so if you're looking to watch and live stream the Washington Commanders or Baltimore Ravens, you'll need access to CBS Sports Network, ESPN, FOX, ESPN and Prime Video.

Fubo gives you the best access to this with the cheapest package, although you'd need a separate subscription to Prime Video, which shows 15 Thursday night games throughout the season. The Pro plan gives you access to all the channels above for $79.99 per month, as well as the likes of the NFL Network.

How to watch Maryland college sports without cable

Maryland has a wealth of college teams in the NCAA Division I, including the likes of the Midshipmen, Terrapins and Blue Jays, who all sit among some of the most successful collegiate teams in history.

MASN broadcasts a range of men's and women's basketball, football, soccer, field hockey and lacrosse across the season, including home games from the University of Richmond, Virginia Commonwealth University, George Mason University and more.

Elsewhere, the ESPN Network covers plenty more of Maryland's collegiate action, with channels such as ESPNU, ESPN2 and ESPN+, the network's subscription streaming service broadcasting games live.

The Big 10 Network is also home to the Terrapins. Fubo will give you access to all the above (aside from ESPN+ which has a $14.99 per month separate subscription), giving you access to tons of college sports across the state's top universities.