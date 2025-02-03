The best cable-free online TV streaming service in Kentucky

Discover how to cut the cord and enjoy Kentucky sport, including top packages and all you need to get your fix of the Wildcats, Cardinals and more

Sports fans living in Kentucky have several options when it comes to cutting the cord and making sure they don't miss out on any of the action through streaming packages.

The likes of Sling TV, DirecTV Stream and Fubo provide a wide range of top cable channels, regional sports networks and more to ensure none of the action is missed.

Cable Channels - DirecTV Stream vs Fubo vs Sling TV

Channel DirecTV Stream Fubo Sling TV A&E ✔* ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) AMC ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) BET ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Bravo ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) Cartoon Network ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) CNN ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Comedy Central ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Discovery ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) Disney Channel ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue) Disney Junior ✔ ✔ ✔* E! ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue) ESPN2 ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue) Food Network ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Fox News ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) Freeform ✔ ✔ ✔ (Blue) FS1 ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) Fox Sports 2 ✔ ✔ ✔* FX ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) FXX ✔ ✔ ✔* Hallmark Channel ✔ ✔ ✔* HGTV ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) History ✔* ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Investigation Discovery ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Lifetime ✔* ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) MSNBC ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) MTV ✔ ✔ ✔* Nickelodeon ✔ ✔ Paramount Network ✔ ✔ ✔* Syfy ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) TBS ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) TLC ✔ ✖ ✔ (Orange) TNT ✔ ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) Travel Channel ✔* ✖ ✔ (Blue + Orange) truTV ✔ ✖ ✔* (Orange) USA Network ✔ ✔ ✔ (Orange) VH1 ✔ ✔ ✔* WE tv ✔ ✖ ✔*

*Requires an add-on or upgraded package to receive this channel.

Best online streaming service for live sports in Kentucky

For fans of college sport in Kentucky, there are several good options for you, with Sling TV perhaps being the most cost efficient, providing fans with access to the likes of the SEC Network and ESPNU through its Orange plus Sports Extra package, priced at $51 per month.

However, if you want local channels, regional sports networks and more national sports channels, opting for DirecTV's Choice package or Fubo's Pro Plan will provide you with that for a slightly higher price.

How to watch Kentucky Wildcats without cable

Wildcats games are found on the UK Sports Network, which has affiliations with several channels depending on your broadcast area.

That ranges between ABC, FOX, CBS and NBC depending where you're residing in Kentucky, but all channels can be found on both Fubo and DirecTV Stream, meaning these are your best options.

Some games are also featured on ESPN and the SEC Network, which come with Fubo's Pro Plan, making that the most cost-effective option for you.

How to watch Louisville Cardinals without cable

Louisville Cardinals games are largely found on ESPN2, which can be accessed through Sling Orange for $40 per month. It's by far the cheapest monthly package available, significantly below the likes of DirecTV Stream and Fubo, while you can also add the likes of the ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU and SEC Network for an additional $11 per month.

You can access ESPN2 through Fubo and DirecTV Stream too, so if you are looking for a larger TV sports package, they are also solid options.

How to watch Western Kentucky Hilltoppers without cable

Hilltoppers fans will need both the CBS Sports Network and ESPN to access all games. The Conference USA college are mostly featured on ESPN and ESPN+, so a subscription to the latter can be useful.

However, you can access the full ESPN Network, alongside CBS Sports Network with the Fubo Pro Plan, priced at $79.99 per month.

If you're looking at a DirecTV Stream package, you'll have to upgrade to Ultimate for CBS Sports, which is priced at $109.99 per month.

How to watch Racing Louisville without cable

Coverage of the NWSL can be found across multiple channels, with CBS Sports, Prime Video, ESPN and Ion Television all having rights to matches.

The local broadcaster is WAVE, which is available via both Fubo and DirecTV Stream. Fubo is your best option for the cheapest price, providing access to everything you need, aside from Prime Video, to watch the team on the Pro Plan.

How to watch Louisville City without cable

For lovers of men's soccer, CBS Sports and ESPN share rights to the division, while locally games can be watched on WBKI/The CW.

DirecTV Stream and Fubo can give you access to the channels you need, both of which offer pretty similar packages, starting from around the $80 per month mark.