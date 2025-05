This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'That’s all you’re getting from this camp' - Herculez Gomez criticizes Mauricio Pochettino's roster, says USMNT makeup not conducive for World Cup preparation CONCACAF Gold Cup M. Pochettino C. Pulisic A. Robinson USA The former USMNT striker questioned the roster decisions as well as messaging around omissions of Christian Pulisic, Antonee Robinson Gomez criticizes handling of Pulisic and Robinson's omissions

Suggests roster misaligned with World Cup preparations

Says majority of Gold Cup players won't be on World Cup squad Article continues below Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Friendlies USA TUR Match preview