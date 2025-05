This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

@LeonesNegrosCF Ten Liga de Expansión teams sue Football Mexican Federation and Liga MX in effort to bring back promotion-relegation Liga MX The Liga Expansión clubs are demanding the return of promotion and relegation next season. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Promotion and relegation was eliminated in 2020

The clubs claim they have received no response from Liga MX authorities

The last team to be relegated was Jaguares de Chiapas in 2017 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask