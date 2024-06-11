How Ted Lasso & Welcome to Wrexham sparked investment boom from American sports stars & made soccer ‘cool’ – with NFL legends Tom Brady & JJ Watt joining NBA icon LeBron James on that bandwagon WrexhamPremier LeagueLiverpoolBirminghamBurnleyLeague One

Ted Lasso and Welcome to Wrexham are being credited with sparking the investment boom in British football from superstars of American sport.