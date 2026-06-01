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Team GB x Three Lions! How Olympic Games expertise is aiding England’s quest for World Cup glory in the sweltering heat of North America
The Olympic blueprint for success
In a bid to overcome the punishing humidity of North America, the Football Association has sought guidance from the very best in British sport. Tuchel confirmed that his backroom staff have collaborated with specialists from across the globe to prepare the players for temperatures expected to soar into the high 30s.
Speaking to Sky Sports News, Tuchel explained: "We know the individual reaction of the players to the heat and we have cooling strategies in place. We've had help from Team GB and specialists all over the world to come up with solutions that help the players to adapt. We know exactly the amount of time we want to expose them in pre-camp, the ideal amount of time that you should train in the sun and that we also don't do too much."
This meticulous preparation included a trip to Barcelona last June, where stars were monitored in specialist heat chambers to track their recovery rates via biometric tablets.
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No excuses for the Three Lions
While the conditions in North America and the potential altitude of Mexico present significant obstacles, Tuchel is refusing to allow his side to adopt a victim mentality. The Three Lions begin their campaign against Croatia in the climate-controlled environment of an indoor stadium, providing a soft landing before they face the elements later in the group stage.
"The conditions are not our biggest enemy but it is not to our advantage after a long and very demanding season for our players," Tuchel admitted. "There will be a lot of challenges in this World Cup. The heat is one of them but we are prepared already. It is a factor but it should not come across that we are already making excuses. It's just not in our favour and it is an obstacle to overcome."
Belief building ahead of Miami flight
Despite making some incredibly tough calls regarding his roster, Tuchel is adamant that the group flying to Miami is the right one to bring football home. The German insisted that the quality he has seen during recent training sessions has convinced him that England are genuine contenders to add a second star to their jersey.
Reflecting on the camaraderie within the camp, Tuchel said: "When I reconnected with the games and built our training sessions and meetings to reconnect the team in Florida with what we have built already, I saw a lot of quality. That instantly gave me the full belief and excitement we can go a long way. I can't wait to get on the plane, look over my shoulder, finally have a team behind me and arrive in Florida and do what I love the most, which is be a coach."
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Handling the big-name omissions
Maintaining squad harmony has been a priority for the former Chelsea boss, even if it meant making painfully difficult phone calls to those left at home. Tuchel has opted for a squad built on chemistry rather than reputation, famously leaving out established figures like Phil Foden and Cole Palmer.
The manager was deeply moved by the response from those who missed the cut, noting their professionalism. "We had beautiful, touching reactions, even from players who were not called up and they were wishing us all the best," he revealed. "The way they reacted tells me we are on the right way and that gets me personally excited to be close."