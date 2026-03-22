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Chris Burton

Swansea left fuming by Sky Sports' special Wrexham coverage as chief executive confirms complaint to EFL over Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac broadcast

Swansea City intend to raise concerns with the EFL regarding the special treatment that Wrexham continue to receive, with Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac allowed to take on commentary duties as part of Sky Sports’ coverage of a fierce Welsh derby. The Hollywood superstars were given the chance to call a competitive Championship clash at the Racecourse Ground on March 13.

  • Reynolds & Mac provided alternative commentary for Wrexham vs Swansea

    That was not the only option presented to Sky subscribers on the day, with alternative audio being provided as Reynolds and Mac picked up a microphone and joined David Prutton on the gantry. Over the course of 90 minutes, they were reunited with a number of familiar faces - including Ben Tozer, Ollie Palmer, Humphrey Ker, Ben Foster and Steven Fletcher.

    Sky Sports covered the game as normal on another channel, where a more balanced view was provided, but Swansea have taken issue with the privileges that Wrexham enjoy - as their A-list co-chairmen attract plenty of interest. The Red Dragons have seen their stock soar on the back of a stunning takeover in 2021.

    The award-winning ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ documentary series has opened up a window to the world, with success on the field delivering a historic run of three successive promotions - as Phil Parkinson’s side take aim at a place in the Premier League.

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  • Ryan Reynolds Rob Mac David Prutton Wrexham Swansea 2025-26Getty

    What Swansea chief executive said of Sky Sports' derby coverage

    The likes of Sky are feeding off that fandom, while putting no pressure on viewers to lap up the Wrexham experience, but Swansea believe that the playing field is being skewed slightly in favour of those that boast the biggest names.

    Chief executive Tom Gorringe said in his programme notes for the Swans’ clash with Championship leaders Coventry City: “We have the Sky Sports cameras in attendance once again, although hopefully coverage of this fixture will be more balanced than what we witnessed around our game at Wrexham last weekend.

    “While I don’t think anyone would dispute that we want to continue to grow the profile of the EFL product, the means by which we do so should be balanced and impartial. In my view, the buildup to and coverage of the game itself left a lot to be desired on those particular scores.

    “With the production being done by Rob and Ryan’s own production company, all of the guests and focus was on their team, there were celebrations with David Prutton – the face of Sky’s EFL coverage – and the advert for the commentary of the game failed to mention that we were playing at all.

    “It felt to myself and a number of members of our staff that we were very much an afterthought and that our hosts were given priority at every opportunity, and as a club we would strongly suggest that greater critical thought is given to how these situations are handled moving forward. This is a position that I will discuss with the EFL next week.”

  • Response to accusations of Wrexham favouritism

    Sky billed “Live from Wrexham with Rob & Ryan” as a “first-of-its kind broadcast”. Mac claimed to have enjoyed the opportunity, calling it the “most rewarding professional experience of my entire life”. Fans were treated to a behind-the-scenes look at how Mac and Reynolds deal with the stress of watching Wrexham live, as they were ultimately left celebrating a 2-0 derby win.

    Sky Sports have told BBC Wales that, contrary to what Gorringe has claimed, the alternative coverage of Wrexham versus Swansea was produced and delivered by them - not Reynolds and Mac. They have also been quick to point out that former Swansea captain Ashley Williams was part of their punditry team on another channel, while head coach Vitor Matos was interviewed before and after the game - with the Swans treated no differently to Wrexham and Parkinson.

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  • Snoop Dogg SwanseaGetty/GOAL

    Modric & Snoop Dogg: Swansea have their own famous faces

    Swansea have also been attracting plenty of interest themselves since welcoming famous faces into their ownership group. Ballon d’Or-winning Real Madrid legend Luka Modric, who is now at AC Milan, forms part of that team alongside iconic American rap star Snoop Dogg.

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