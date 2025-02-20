Sunderland told when ‘big boys will come knocking’ for Jobe Bellingham – with brother of Real Madrid superstar Jude generating plenty of transfer talk
Sunderland have been told when the “big boys will come knocking” for Jobe Bellingham, with the teenage midfielder generating intense transfer talk.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Teenage midfielder starring for Black Cats
- Forms part of Premier League promotion push
- Being backed to follow in illustrious footsteps