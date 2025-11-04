'No strange behaviour' - Spain coach reveals Lamine Yamal and Dani Carvajal talks after explosive Clasico confrontation as Spain boss addresses feud between Barcelona and Real Madrid stars

Spain head coach De la Fuente has dismissed concerns of tension between Yamal and Carvajal following their on-field confrontation at the end of Clasico between Madrid and Barca. The incident occurred after Madrid’s win at the Bernabeu, where Carvajal was seen confronting the teenage winger for comments he made in Gerard Pique’s Kings League ahead of the clash.

Los Blancos' captain, appeared to tell Yamal that he “talks too much”, sparking a brief but highly public exchange between the pair. Given both players’ crucial roles in Spain’s setup, the altercation prompted questions about whether club rivalries might affect the national team’s harmony.

However, De la Fuente quickly moved to downplay the matter during an appearance on the Resonancia de Corazon podcast. “There has never been any incident, no strange behaviour from anyone,” he insisted. “Because of a school fight? No, there is no school fight. Really, there is no fight. The feeling within the group is one of family and union.”