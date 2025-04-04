This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'Stabbing me in my back' - Ex-Man Utd star Brandon Williams reveals falling out of love with football due to off-field issues as full-back faces two years in prison over dangerous driving offences B. Williams Manchester United Premier League Ex-Manchester United star Brandon Williams revealed that he fell out of love with football due to off-field issues as he faces two years in prison. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Williams left Man Utd last summer

Hasn't played a competitive match since December 2023

Opened up on the "dark" times he had to go through Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League MUN MCI Match preview