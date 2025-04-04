This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Manchester United v Brentford - Pre-season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

'Stabbing me in my back' - Ex-Man Utd star Brandon Williams reveals falling out of love with football due to off-field issues as full-back faces two years in prison over dangerous driving offences

B. WilliamsManchester UnitedPremier League

Ex-Manchester United star Brandon Williams revealed that he fell out of love with football due to off-field issues as he faces two years in prison.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Williams left Man Utd last summer
  • Hasn't played a competitive match since December 2023
  • Opened up on the "dark" times he had to go through
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match