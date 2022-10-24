Sporting CP most expensive player sales - How Lisbon giants made over €750 million in outgoing transfers

Sporting CP are one of the ultimate destinations for top clubs across Europe to find some of the greatest talent around in the game.
It's the club where Cristiano Ronaldo rose to prominence.
It's where Bruno Fernandes revived his career after an underwhelming spell in Serie A with Sampdoria.
And it's also where the likes of Nani, Joao Mario, Joao Moutinho and many more made a name for themselves?
But who are their most expensive sales ever and which players have landed the the most cash on a season by season basis?
Let's take a look!
Sporting CP most expensive outgoing transfers by season
Season
Biggest sale
Fee
Total sales
2022-23
Matheus Nunes
€45M
€119M
2021-22
Nuno Mendes
€7M
€16.67M
2020-21
Wendel
€20.30M
€47.88M
2019-20
Bruno Fernandes
€63M
€113.16M
2018-19
Gelson Martins
€22M
€79.17M
2017-18
Adrien Silva
€20.50M
€49.80M
2016-17
Joao Mario
€41M
€83.46M
2015-16
Cedric Soares
€7M
€19.02M
2014-15
Marcos Rojo
€20M
€31.30M
2013-14
Bruma
€13M
€35.66M
2012-13
Joao Pereira
€3.70M
€15.24M
2011-12
Simon Vukcevic
€2.30M
€6.63M
2010-11
Joao Moutinho
€11M
€22.30M
2009-10
Milan Purovic
€100,000
€100,000
2008-09
None
Nil
Nil
2007-08
Nani
€25.50M
€33.20M
2006-07
Deivid
€4.50M
€6.15M
2005-06
Joseph Enakarhire
€6M
€7M
2004-05
Danny
€3M
€4.80M
2003-04
Cristiano Ronaldo
€19M
€26.85M
2002-03
Hugo Viana
€12.75
€12.75M
2001-02
Delfim
€5M
€5.58M
2000-01
Aldo Duscher
€13M
€24.30M
TOTAL
€760M
*All figures are taken from Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.