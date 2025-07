This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Son of Roma and Italy legend Francesco Totti retires aged just 19 and teams up with father in new job Roma Serie A F. Totti Cristian Totti, son of Francesco, has retired from football and is now set to join his father in a new scouting role at the family's football school. Totti announced retirement from competitive football

Media scrutiny and pressure impacted his career

Totti to embark on a new path with his father